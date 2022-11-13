Skip to main content
Manchester United Showing Interest In Wonderkid Centre Back

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United Showing Interest In Wonderkid Centre Back

Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in a wonderkid centre back amid the uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s future.

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both reportedly recommended a centre back to the scouts at Old Trafford. United are reportedly said to be looking for defenders as Harry Maguire’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

United recently signed Lisandro Martinez who has partnered Raphael Varane at the back since his arrival. However, the Red Devils and Erik Ten Hag in particular will be looking at players for the future.

One player that United are reportedly looking at is young Benfica wonderkid defender Antonio Silva. The 19 year old has been making a good impression in Portugal.

Antonio Silva Benfica

It’s clear Silva has the potential to go on and be successful in his career hence the recommendation from Fernandes and Ronaldo. The centre back is a sought after talent in Europe.

The Portuguese centre half has kept seven clean sheets in all competitions for Benfica this season. He also has two goals in the domestic league for his side.

In the new report from Sunday Mirror journalist Tom Hopkinson who reports; “Manchester United are showing an interest in Benfica’s Antonio Silva. It is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both spoken positively about the 19-year-old centre-back around Old Trafford.”

“Antonio Silva's contract with Benfica runs until 2027 but it is understood to contain a release clause of around £57 million.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antonio Silva Benfica
Transfers

Manchester United Showing Interest In Wonderkid Centre Back

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Match Day

Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Where To Watch Fulham v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Christian Eriksen Responds To Erik Ten Hag & Marcus Rashford Praise

By Rhys James
Robert Sanchez Brighton Premier League Spain Goalkeeper
Transfers

Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper

By Ben Patterson
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United

By Alex Wallace