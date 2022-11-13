Manchester United Showing Interest In Wonderkid Centre Back

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both reportedly recommended a centre back to the scouts at Old Trafford. United are reportedly said to be looking for defenders as Harry Maguire’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

United recently signed Lisandro Martinez who has partnered Raphael Varane at the back since his arrival. However, the Red Devils and Erik Ten Hag in particular will be looking at players for the future.

One player that United are reportedly looking at is young Benfica wonderkid defender Antonio Silva. The 19 year old has been making a good impression in Portugal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It’s clear Silva has the potential to go on and be successful in his career hence the recommendation from Fernandes and Ronaldo. The centre back is a sought after talent in Europe.

The Portuguese centre half has kept seven clean sheets in all competitions for Benfica this season. He also has two goals in the domestic league for his side.

In the new report from Sunday Mirror journalist Tom Hopkinson who reports; “Manchester United are showing an interest in Benfica’s Antonio Silva. It is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both spoken positively about the 19-year-old centre-back around Old Trafford.”

“Antonio Silva's contract with Benfica runs until 2027 but it is understood to contain a release clause of around £57 million.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon