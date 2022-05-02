Manchester United Showing Late Interest In Free Agent Defender

Manchester United are reportedly showing late interest in soon-to-be free agent Noussair Mazraoui.

The full back currently plays for Ajax, where his current deal runs out this summer, and he hasn't agreed to a contract extension to stay in the Dutch capital.

The Ajax no. 12 looks likely to part ways with his current employers, where he has plied his trade in the last six years.

According to a report from journalist Manuel Bonke of TZ Muenchen, as cited by aggregator iMiaSanMia, the Moroccan defender has a verbal agreement to join Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in the summer.

With the sudden demise of his representative, super agent Mino Raiola, things are bound to get interesting for the 24-year-old.

As per the report, Bayern aren't comfortable with just having a verbal agreement with the Morocco international.

The German side do not want to leave the race still open for others to swoop in late and secure his signature from under the nose of Bayern.

The current Bundesliga champions want to seal Mazraoui's transfer in pen and paper, as there has been late interest in the defender from elsewhere.

And as the report further states, Manchester United are one of the clubs, alongside Barcelona, who are showing late interest in signing Mazraoui.

United's new incoming manager, Erik ten Hag, is currently the manager of Ajax, where he has managed the 24-year-old for the last 4 years.

If United want to secure the services of the Ajax defender, maybe it is not too late for them, and the relationship of the player with ten Hag might aid them in the process.

