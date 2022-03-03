Report: Manchester United Showing Strong Interest in Serie A Midfielder

Manchester United are said to be showing strong interest in a Serie A star midfielder, according to reports.

United have been linked to a number of midfielders ahead of this summers transfer window.

Now United are said to be showing interest in a long term target that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of seasons.

According to Sport Witness, United are strongly interested in bringing Lazio midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the club this summer.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

The Serbia international currently has a contract until 2024 meaning that United could be able to pressure Lazio into a sale.

The midfielder has reportedly been a long term target to United.

Lazio manager, Maurizio Sarri reportedly would like to keep the midfielder whereas club chairman Claudio Lotito would like a sale of the player, due to the interest.

United will face competition for the midfielders signature if the interest is genuine as Juventus, Inter Milan and PSG are all interested in the player.

