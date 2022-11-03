Manchester United Showing Very Strong Interest In Bayern Munich Striker

It’s well documented that Manchester United are on the lookout for a new striker ahead of next year's transfer windows. The Red Devils are reportedly now showing a strong interest in a number nine from Bayern Munich.

United need to add a striker to their side next year, that’s becoming evidently clear with the lack of chances being created. The Red Devils could have easily scored more goals this season with a natural nine in their squad.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future uncertain and Anthony Martial’s continued injury problems, it’s no surprise to see United linked with strikers. However their newest link is an interesting one, you could say.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to a new report from Media Foot via Sport Witness, United hold a strong interest in Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The report states; “Manchester United are showing a ‘very strong interest’ in Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. United like his ‘profile, versatility, experience’ and that his contract expires next summer - they think he’ll be a ‘great recruit’.”

It doesn’t come as an ambitious link in comparison to what is out there for United to look at. There have been reports suggesting that Choupo-Moting is looking for a new contract in Germany.

It would seem more likely that United’s name has been thrown into the hat to draw up a better deal on a possible contract renewal.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon