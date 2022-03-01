Report: Manchester United Have Already Spoken to Aurelien Tchouameni as Barcelona and Real Madrid Pull Out of the Race to Sign the Frenchman

Manchester United have 'already spoken' to Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni about a possible move to Old Trafford this summer as Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to no longer be looking at the French International, according to a report.

Tchouameni is a target to many clubs across Europe this summer with United reportedly being the more interested party from England.

According to the report from Sport via Sport Witness, United "have already spoken to the midfielder but the Frenchman has not made any decisions on his future as of yet".

Tchouameni has been a target of both Barcelona and Real Madrid for some time but according to the report from Sport, both Spanish sides are reluctant to pursue the Frenchman due to his price tag.

The report suggests that Tchouameni's starting price could be at around £50million which is too out of reach for Barcelona and not something that Real Madrid would be in favour of looking at.

United will be looking at Tchouameni in particular if they are priced out of moves for other midfield targets such as Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

