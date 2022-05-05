Skip to main content
Manchester United Speak to Christopher Nkunku's Representatives

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is prepared to leave the German club this summer.

The 24-year-old player is known for his versatility to fill in multiple attacking roles, especially as a second striker upfront. In the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, the Frenchman has scored 18 goals and assisted another 15 for the Red Bull-owned entity.

The striker was called up into the France national team after impressing head coach Didier Deschamps through his consistent performances. 

imago1011751809h

According to the German publication Bild, the French forward wants a new challenge in a top European club this summer. The player is represented by super-agent Pini Zahavi, who is expecting a busy summer with the future of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich on the line.

In Germany, officials at Leipzig wish that Christopher Nkunku extends his stay at the Red Bull Arena by tripling his salary. This will provide an opportunity on a platter for the player to decide his future away from Leipzig next summer, with the help of a release clause worth €65million.

As per the same report, bosses at the German club would consider an open door to offers close to €75million. Publicly, the club says that the forward is not for sale this window after losing a prized asset in Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint Germain are also interested in the Frenchman but they are 'hesitant' to do a business for the prescribed amount. Christopher Nkunku has other Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on the player.  

The same report clearly pointed out that Manchester United have watched the player and have 'spoken' to people close to the player himself. Budget constraints will be there at Old Trafford as the Red Devils plan a squad upheaval this summer.

The French forward will appear for RB Leipzig in Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Glasgow giants Rangers. 

Transfers

