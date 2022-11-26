Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.

Manchester United have a whole host of players doing well and playing regularly in the World Cup. Brazil has a total of three Red Devils who were called up to the squad and each of them played a part in the first group stage match against Serbia.

Antony came off the bench in that game and now seems to have picked up an issue which could keep him out of the next match against Switzerland, at least. According to 90 Min (Via United Plug), the winger has got the flu - with the symptoms making him too ill to play a part as things stand.

Brazil made a good start to their World Cup tournament, winning 2-0. They just have to get one more win and it looks like they will go through to the knockout rounds.

Antony joined Manchester United last summer for a reported fee of 95million Euros, from AFC Ajax. He has made six appearances in the Premier League so far - scoring an impressive three goals in that time.

The star has had mixed reactions since arriving at Old Trafford - many criticizing the price tag that was paid and others seeing it as irrelevant - but it looks like he is set to at least play a key role off the bench in this tournament.

