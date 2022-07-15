Report: Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Presented With Tempting Offer From Overseas Club

Skip to main content

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Presented With Tempting Offer From Overseas Club

Widespread reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an incredibly lucrative contract by a club based in Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports from both England and Portugal reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo has been presented with a highly remunerative contract by a non-European club as he seeks an exit from Manchester United.

Throughout the entirety of his illustrious career, the Portuguese forward has been consistent in declaring that he aims to compete at the highest level possible until it is physically impractical to do so. 

With twenty-four goals in all competitions last season, Ronaldo proved he could maintain this viability for the foreseeable future.

In light of Ronaldo’s transfer request to leave United, there has been much speculation as to whether he will stay in the Premier League, or in Europe at all for that matter.

Portuguese outlet TVI based on the television network CNN Portugal reported last night that a club based in Saudi Arabia have offered an incredibly lucrative contract to Ronaldo in an attempt to lure United’s number 7 to the Middle East.

ronaldo

The mysterious club are suggested to have proposed a fee of €30 million to be paid to United, while Jorge Mendes would receive €20 million for his role as intermediary. 

Ronaldo, however, would earn €125 million per year in wages if he were to sign the two-year contract.

Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail referenced these reports, as did reliable independent journalists The United Muppetiers who announced via Twitter, ‘The Saudi offer for Ronaldo is true, and absolutely mad.’

Given Ronaldo’s reasoning to leave United being the lack of Champions League football, it would be surprising to see the superstar leave the continent altogether. 

Adriana Garcia of ESPN suggested that Ronaldo will likely reject the offer which could see him receive €250 million over two seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford

