Report: Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Set for Juventus Move as Paulo Dybala Set for Juventus Exit Amid Manchester United Links

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is set for a move to Juventus this summer which could possibly see Argentine forward, Paulo Dybala leave the Italian giants, according to reports.

Pogba has already been linked with a number of moves around Europe this summer including links to Real Madrid and PSG.

An Italian journalist named Tony Damascelli said in a radio interview that "there are some who believe Pogba has already agreed to sign for the 'Old Lady' as a free agent this summer".

IMAGO / Sportimage

The journalist goes onto talk about what Pogba's arrival would mean for a number of existing Juventus stars.

He said "this would mean that some other players would leave. His return would imply the farewell of Dybala, who is the same age as him: the money invested in the French would be the same that would be used for the renewal of the Argentine.”

Dybala has been linked with a move to United previously.

The new news of Pogba almost being a replacement for the Argentine could mean that United relinquish a strong interest in Dybala.

