Report: Manchester United Start Working on a Deal For Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United have started working on a deal for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips with the midfielder being valued between £50-60million according to a report. 

United have now officially announced the appointment of their new manager, Erik Ten Hag which has given a green light for the club to start working on transfer targets. 

Ten Hag is said to have the final say on whether the club to attempt to sign one of their targets this summer. 

Phillips is known to be one of the midfield targets this summer amongst other names such as Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni. 

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips is regarded as a great option in midfielder having progressed as a good midfielder at Leeds United. 

Now according to M.E.N reporter Samuel Luckhurst, “Manchester United have started working on a deal for Kalvin Phillips with his valuation around £50-60m.”

United will look to push on to start negotiations with their summer targets now that their manager situation is finally and fully resolved.

Ten Hag is set to be given a major budget ahead of the summer window and will be heavily backed during the rebuild of the club.

Transfers

