Report: Manchester United 'Still Interested' In Barcelona Winger Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele despite his relinquished form and mindset at Barcelona.

United have had contact with Dembele on a number of ocassions with the 'Red Devils' previously interested in signing the Frenchman.

Dembele was set to leave Barcelona in January due to being unhappy at the club.

The Frenchman has picked up a number of injuries since joining Barcelona which has had a long term effect on his form.

Since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dembele looks like a completely new signing and has scored one goal and assisted five in his last five games.

According to Sport Witness, United have even spoken to Demebele's agent about a potential summer move which they are permitted to do as the Frenchman's contract expires this summer.

Foot Mercato are also reporting via Sport Witness that Barcelona are preparing a 'new offensive' to attempt to secure a new deal for Dembele.

