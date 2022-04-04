Report: Manchester United Still Interested in Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in Villarreal centre back Pau Torres ahead of the summer window.

United were heavily linked to Torres last summer when looking for a new centre half to add to their ranks.

The 'Red Devils' eventually signed Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and the Frenchman has arguably been United's best defender this summer.

With the likely departure of Phil Jones and possibly Eric Bailly this summer, United will be looking to add another centre half to their ranks if one of those two departs.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to 90min via UnitedInFocus, "Torres remains on United’s radar and the twenty-time champions are in the market for a new centre-back.

That decision will rest with our new permanent manager, which at this stage looks set to be either Erik ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino."

Torres has been impressive for both Villarreal and the Spanish international since getting his first call up for his country.

The 25 year old has re attracted interest from United ahead of the summer window who are set to sign a new central defender this summer.

