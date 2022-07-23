Report: Manchester United Still Pushing To Sign Antony

Manchester United are not preparing to give up on signing Ajax winger Antony as it stands with the Res Devils set to make another offer for the player, says a new report.

United have already added three new signings to their ranks this summer so far with the additions of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez join Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils however would like to add a new attacking talent to their ranks to play alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo currently hanging in the balance.

It’s understood that United have targeted a move for Antony since before the transfer window opened as Erik Ten Hag is also said to be an admirer of the player.

Ten Hag got the best out of the Brazilian at Ajax last season during the Dutch clubs title winning season in the 21/22 campaign.

Ajax are holding out for a high fee to part ways with the player which had put United off the deal however a new report from Thiago Fernandes has stated that United haven’t given up, saying;

“Manchester United have not yet given up on Antony. They are planning a last attack for the player.”

“Ajax are maintaining the request of €80m. United are not willing to invest this amount in his signing. However, it should increase the initial proposal, valued at €60m.”

