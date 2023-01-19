Skip to main content
Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed

Manchester United are targeting a move for a new striker this summer, with one players price tag revealed.

Erik Ten Hag is looking to bring a new striker to Old Trafford in the summer amid Anthony Martial's injuries etc. The Dutchman is keen to bring a natural and elite number nine to Manchester United.

Of course, United have a number of targets on their radar including the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen. The two names are making a name for themselves in Europe.

Osimhen is one player that has already been looked at by United but Napoli value him over £120million. The Nigerian is incredible in Serie A.

Victor Osimhen

However, another name on the radar of United and who has been for some time is Tottenham's Harry Kane. The Englishman is one that United has looked at in previous years.

The striker has been consistently performing in the Premier League for years and is a regular goalscorer. Kane could look to stay in England even if he is to leave Spurs.

Kane could be available this summer if he chooses to look for a new challenge however his price tag has been revealed. It's being reported that Daniel Levy would want around £100million to part ways with the player.

