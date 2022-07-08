Manchester United Submit New Improved Bid to Ajax For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have submitted a new bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as they look to beat fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal to his signature, according to a report.

United have been hot on the trail of the Argentina international this transfer window, and have made bids for him previously alongside the Gunners. But the bids from both clubs were rejected as the Dutch championship reportedly want £43 million for selling the player.

Martinez, who has been reported to be wanting a move to the English top flight and had communicated his desire to leave to his employers, faces the prospect of a reunion with his former boss at Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag, at Old Trafford if the two clubs reach an agreement on a fee and he chooses the Red Devils.

And according to the Daily Mail, the three times Champions League winners have made an improved bid of £43 million for the 24-year-old player.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

As per the report, the new offer — which is £5 million more than the Mancunian side's previous offer — is closer to Ajax's valuation.

The report further adds that last week, 'Ajax directors Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Gerry Hamstra were in London to discuss the original deal with United — who matched Arsenal's £38m bid but offered a structure that guaranteed them more cash.

And now it seems like United have 'caved in' to the demands Ajax have been making to sell Martinez, who can play as a defender as well as a midfielder.

The Argentine made 37 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit last season under current United manager ten Hag, and was part of the team that clinched the league title.

