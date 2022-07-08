Skip to main content

Manchester United Submit New Improved Bid to Ajax For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have submitted a new bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as they look to beat fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal to his signature, according to a report.

United have been hot on the trail of the Argentina international this transfer window, and have made bids for him previously alongside the Gunners. But the bids from both clubs were rejected as the Dutch championship reportedly want £43 million for selling the player.

Martinez, who has been reported to be wanting a move to the English top flight and had communicated his desire to leave to his employers, faces the prospect of a reunion with his former boss at Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag, at Old Trafford if the two clubs reach an agreement on a fee and he chooses the Red Devils.

And according to the Daily Mail, the three times Champions League winners have made an improved bid of £43 million for the 24-year-old player.

Martinez

As per the report, the new offer — which is £5 million more than the Mancunian side's previous offer — is closer to Ajax's valuation.

The report further adds that last week, 'Ajax directors Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Gerry Hamstra were in London to discuss the original deal with United — who matched Arsenal's £38m bid but offered a structure that guaranteed them more cash.

And now it seems like United have 'caved in' to the demands Ajax have been making to sell Martinez, who can play as a defender as well as a midfielder. 

The Argentine made 37 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit last season under current United manager ten Hag, and was part of the team that clinched the league title.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Martinez
Transfers

Manchester United Submit New Improved Bid to Ajax For Lisandro Martinez

By Soumyajit Roy38 seconds ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
News

Watch: Manchester United Home Kit For The 2022-2023 Season Is Here

By Saul Escudero50 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Looking Forward To Getting To Know His Squad On Manchester United Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace52 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
News

Paul Pogba Arrives In Turin Ahead Of Juventus Return

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
frenkie de jong
News

Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Makes Decision On His New Club Amid Manchester United And Chelsea Links

By Rhys James2 hours ago
bruno scott
News

Manchester United Full 2022 Pre Season Tour Squad | No Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandon Williams Or Phil Jones

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Manchester United Uncertain If A Deal For Frenkie De Jong Can Be Completed

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has 'Little Interest' In Signing Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo For Chelsea

By Rhys James6 hours ago