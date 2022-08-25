Manchester United Superstar 'On The Verge' Of Leaving Club

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of leaving the club to sign for Sporting Lisbon, according to a report

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Sporting Lisbon in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Portuguese talisman's future at Old Trafford has been in doubt for the last few months ever since it emerged that he has put in a transfer request and has communicated to the club officials his desire to leave if a suitable offer arrives for him this summer.

Super agent Jorge Mendes has been reportedly working to find a buyer for his star client in this transfer window, but talks of a move never emerged as serious with any club.

Ronaldo, who was dropped to the bench by manager Erik ten Hag in United's 2-1 win against Liverpool last weekend, might have finally found himself a potential new destination.

According to a report from media outlet Caught Offside, the 37-year-old forward is on the verge of signing for his former club Sporting Lisbon.

The 5-times Ballon D'Or winner started his professional career at the Portuguese top flight club, from where he signed for Sir Alex Ferguson's United back in 2003, and went onto become the player he is today.

As per the report, a deal is 99% done, and the Liga Nos outfit will begin presentation preparations for Ronaldo's homecoming from tomorrow.

