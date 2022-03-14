Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer

Manchester United could use Anthony Martial in a potential deal to sign Serie A stars Milan Skriniar and Lautaro Martinez from Serie A champions Inter, claim reports.

Martial is currently on loan at La Liga giants Sevilla and the Frenchman has one goal to his name in the Europa League for the Spanish club, while assisting once in the domestic league.

Anthony Martial Sevilla

InterLive claim today that Martial has been an 'obsession' for the Nerazzurri for a while now and United could indeed try to swap him with Martinez and Skriniar in the summer transfer window.

Even though Martinez's agent has stated that the Argentine will continue with Inter, it is stated that things could indeed change in the summer if United make a move.

BBC's Simon Stone had reported last month that Martinez is on United's shortlist for striker targets in the summer.

Martial's current contract at United in the summer of 2024 and his loan spell at Sevilla ends this summer itself.

