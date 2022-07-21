Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Talking To Barcelona Over Signing Memphis Depay

Manchester United could be set to add a familiar face back to their squad this summer as the Red Devils are now said to be speaking to Barcelona over the possibility of signing Memphis Depay this summer, claims a new report.

The Red Devils are said to be turning their attention to adding some attacking talent to the squad this summer as Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave the club.

However it is understood that Erik Ten Hag is keen to add attacking players to his squad this season regardless of Ronaldo's exit.

ronaldo arriving

United are already in negotiations with Barcelona over the possible signing of Frenkie De Jong this summer and so it would be able to begin talks over a move for Depay.

United have also looked at the likes of Antony this summer however a move for an attacker has not yet materialised.

A new report from Rob Blanchette of 90min Football has stated that United are now speaking to Barcelona about a move for Depay.

"Manchester United are speaking to Barcelona about signing Memphis Depay."

Should a move materialise then Depay could be set to re join United after leaving many years ago.

The Dutch forward would provide Ten Hag with a number of options across the front line with him being a versatile attacking player.

