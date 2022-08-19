Report: Manchester United Target Another Atletico Madrid Forward

Having been linked with Matheus Cunha and João Félix, Manchester United are said to now be considering a move for a different Atletico Madrid forward.

One would think John Murtough or Richard Arnold is a fan of Atletico Madrid at this point.

Earlier this week Manchester United were strongly linked to Atleti attackers Matheus Cunha and João Félix.

Rumours circulated that United had even met with Félix's entourage in Madrid. The club firmly deny any negotiations taking place with Atletico or Félix.

United are also not expected to prioritise signing Cunha, who Atletico value north of £50 million.

John Murtough has been in the Spanish capital finalising a deal for the transfer of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Erik ten Hag is desperate to recruit a forward before the summer transfer window shuts.

United's options up front are rather minimal - without considering that Cristiano Ronaldo is itching for a move away.

Ten Hag stated last month that he wants the club to pursue offensive targets. United have thus been linked with a host of supposed shortlisted potential forward recruits.

IMAGO / PA Images

United have seen a £67.5 million bid for Antony rejected by Ajax. Ten Hag was keen to sign the Brazilian trickster but the Amsterdam club seem to have completely priced Antony out of the market.

United are not expected to return with a higher offer.

Instead, there are suggestions that they could turn to fellow Eredivisie winger Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven. Gakpo would cost around half of United's Antony bid.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Included in the shortlist of Antony alternatives is Atletico Madrid winger, Yannick Carrasco.

According to The Telegraph, the Belgium international would cost circa £25.5 million and United are contemplating whether to make a bid for him or for a different option.

Mike Verweij corroborated this link, indicating that Carrasco is very high on United's shortlist for a wide forward.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Carrasco scored six goals in thirty-four La Liga appearances last season.

United are also lining up a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. All parties are open to the possibility of the transfer.

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon