Manchester United Target Antonio Rudiger Open to Remain in the Premier League Amid Chelsea Exit Talks

Manchester United target Antonio Rudiger says he is open to remaining in the Premier League as he is set to leave Chelsea this summer.

Rudiger's Chelsea contract expires this summer and the German has hinted he has no plans of renewing it.

United alongside the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Newcastle United are said to be interested in the player.

Sky Sports News are reporting that Rudiger is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea.

Chelsea now have a number of issues at the club as owner Roman Abramovich has had all of his British assets frozen by the UK government.

The London club will be unable to renew any contracts under the current rules imposed.

Ralf Rangnick is said to be a fan of Rudiger and would like to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

United are said to be targeting a move for a centre back and with Rudiger being a free agent, it seems like a perfect option.

