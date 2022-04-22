Report: Manchester United Target Antonio Rudiger Set to Join Real Madrid
Manchester United target Antonio Rudiger is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid as a free agent this summer despite a big proposal from United, according to a report.
United were said to be very interested in Rudiger due to the defender being highly rated by manager Ralf Rangnick, the German boss was a big admirer of the German international.
Rudiger has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of becoming a free agent this summer due to not being offered a new contract by current club, Chelsea.
Now, according to Di Marzio, “Manchester United made the richest proposal to Antonio Rüdiger, but he wants guaranteed Champions League football.
His representatives are now close to a agreement with Real Madrid.”
Rudiger has been a target of Real Madrid for the duration of this saga and has always been his primary destination.
The German international was respectful to Chelsea during the duration of waiting for a new deal but his representatives are now close to an agreement with Madrid.
