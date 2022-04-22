Report: Manchester United Target Antonio Rudiger Set to Join Real Madrid

Manchester United target Antonio Rudiger is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid as a free agent this summer despite a big proposal from United, according to a report.

United were said to be very interested in Rudiger due to the defender being highly rated by manager Ralf Rangnick, the German boss was a big admirer of the German international.

Rudiger has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of becoming a free agent this summer due to not being offered a new contract by current club, Chelsea.

IMAGO / News Images

Now, according to Di Marzio, “Manchester United made the richest proposal to Antonio Rüdiger, but he wants guaranteed Champions League football.

His representatives are now close to a agreement with Real Madrid.”

Rudiger has been a target of Real Madrid for the duration of this saga and has always been his primary destination.

The German international was respectful to Chelsea during the duration of waiting for a new deal but his representatives are now close to an agreement with Madrid.

