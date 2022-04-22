Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Target Antony Wants to Make Next Step in his Career

Current Ajax winger and Manchester United target Antony has revealed that he would like to take the next step in his career following the conclusion of this season at Ajax. 

Antony has been regarded as a bright and upcoming talent and is highly respected and acknowledged by new United boss Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is set to want to bring a number of players that he has coached at Ajax with him to United, these including Jurrien Timber and Antony. 

The Brazilian winger is set to be valued at around £55million and United are said to be in talks with the players representatives.

antony

According to De Telegraaf via The European Lad on Twitter, “Antony (links to United) wants to make the next step in his career after the season comes to an end.”

United will now start to focus on negotiating for their summer targets since the announcement of Ten Hag with the club aiming to spend big. 

Rumours of budgets of around £150million plus sales could be given to Ten Hag to spend in his first window. 

