Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey Price Tag Revealed

Manchester United could reportedly make a move to attempt to sign former Ajax player and now RB Leipzig talent, Brian Brobbey this summer with the players price tag being revealed ahead of a possible move.

Brobbey formerly of Ajax is a transfer target for his former club too this summer with United possibly looking to hijack another deal, similar to that of the Tyrell Malacia deal.

Erik Ten Hag is familiar with Brobbey and the player jokingly said when congratulating the manager on his move that he hoped Ten Hag would re sign him later down the line, with that being a possibility as early as this summer.

Brobbey moved from Ajax to German side RB Leipzig with the Bundesliga side now possibly looking to move the player on for a reasonable fee.

United’s interest in the forward was reported on Thursday evening when it was revealed that Ten Hag had already spoken to Brobbey over the phone about a possible move this summer.

Whilst Ajax have just signed Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham it’s understood that they were in advanced talks to re sign Brobbey this summer, however United could make a move for the player if they see it suitable.

A new report from Mirror football has said;

“It has now emerged that Ten Hag has held phone calls with Brobbey this summer, with RB Leipzig open to cashing-in on the striker for as little as £12.8million.”

