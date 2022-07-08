Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey Price Tag Revealed

Manchester United could reportedly make a move to attempt to sign former Ajax player and now RB Leipzig talent, Brian Brobbey this summer with the players price tag being revealed ahead of a possible move.

Brobbey formerly of Ajax is a transfer target for his former club too this summer with United possibly looking to hijack another deal, similar to that of the Tyrell Malacia deal. 

Erik Ten Hag is familiar with Brobbey and the player jokingly said when congratulating the manager on his move that he hoped Ten Hag would re sign him later down the line, with that being a possibility as early as this summer. 

Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag

Brobbey moved from Ajax to German side RB Leipzig with the Bundesliga side now possibly looking to move the player on for a reasonable fee. 

United’s interest in the forward was reported on Thursday evening when it was revealed that Ten Hag had already spoken to Brobbey over the phone about a possible move this summer.

Whilst Ajax have just signed Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham it’s understood that they were in advanced talks to re sign Brobbey this summer, however United could make a move for the player if they see it suitable. 

A new report from Mirror football has said;

“It has now emerged that Ten Hag has held phone calls with Brobbey this summer, with RB Leipzig open to cashing-in on the striker for as little as £12.8million.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Brian Brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallacejust now
Martin Svidersky
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Academy Midfielder Martin Svidersky Turns Down Renewal And Signs For Almeria Instead

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Agreed To A New Fixed Transfer Fee For Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make €50million Offer For Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Dylan Levitt
News

Manchester United Youngster Dylan Levitt Permanently Joins Dundee United

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
de jong 2
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Reluctant To Join Chelsea - The Priority Is To Join Manchester United

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez Has Chosen To Join Manchester United Over Arsenal

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
nikita parris
Transfers

Manchester United Reach Agreement With Rivals For Prolific Winger

By Soumyajit Roy13 hours ago