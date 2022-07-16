Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey to Leave RB Leipzig After Ringing Erik Ten Hag

IMAGO / ANP

Following lengthy rumours that he would depart German club RB Leipzig this summer to join either Ajax or Manchester United, Brian Brobbey is set to complete his transfer.

The young striker was heavily linked with an imminent transfer to his former club Ajax at the beginning of the month.

Brobbey enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in Amsterdam during the later part of the 2021/22 season under Erik ten Hag’s stewardship, tallying seven goals in eleven league appearances.

Manchester United were said to be attempting to hijack Ajax’s deal, with ten Hag personally speaking to Brobbey to try and persuade him to follow his former manager’s footsteps towards Old Trafford.

United remain unsure about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, consequently leading ten Hag to confess during his press conference in Bangkok that the club are targeting offensive players.

Last week, Samuel Luckhurst of MEN reported that Manchester United expect Brobbey to sign for Ajax.

This expectation was confirmed as a reality today. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has announced that Ajax are set to complete the signing in a deal worth up to €17 million.

Verweij detailed that the striker called ten Hag recently to inform him of the decision to reject United.

