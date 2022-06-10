Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Set to Sign New RB Leipzig Deal

Manchester United attacking transfer target, Christopher Nkunku is set to sign a new deal with RB Leipzig this summer despite interest from a number of European clubs according to a new report.

Nkunku is known to be a target for United this summer with Erik Ten Hag wanting to upgrade the squads attacking force.

Nkunku would be a good fit for United with the Frenchman able to play in a range of positions from right wing, to attacking midfield as well as a centre forward.

However, United have just missed out on signing Darwin Nunez and could now miss out on signing Nkunku this summer.

Christopher Nkunku

According to Keven Bader quoting from LVZ's podcast called "Die Rückfallzieher";

"Nkunku extends its contract with RB Leipzig until 2024. The new contract also includes a buyout clause that will be activated in the summer of 2023 of 60 million € . United, Real & PSG are interested."

If Leipzig do succeed in extending Nkunku's contract then as stated the player could have a new buyout clause.

With the buyout clause being lower than what United may have had to pay this summer then the Red Devils could re-visit the deal in next summers transfer window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

