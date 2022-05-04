Report: Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Wants to Leave RB Leipzig

Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku reportedly wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer and pursue a new challenge according to a new report from France.

Nkunku, formerly of PSG has been linked with a return to the French giants as well as being linked to United and German giants Bayern Munich.

The French attacker is understood to be rated highly and liked by current United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is knowledgeable of Nkunku from his time spent with the German side RB Leipzig.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It's understood that Rangnick is the one that has told United to attempt to sign the Frenchman this summer due to his knowledge of the player.

It has now emerged that Nkunku may want to leave RB Leipzig this summer to pursue a new challenge.

According to the French news outlet, L'Equipe "Christopher Nkunku wants to leave RB Leipzig but the club is pushing to keep him."

Time will tell whether United choose to pursue the signing of Nkunku this summer as they look to bolster their squad under Erik Ten Hag.

