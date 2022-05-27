Report: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez May not Sign for a Club Until July

Manchester United striker target Darwin Nunez who is currently at Benfica in Portugal has been linked with moves all over Europe this summer and may now not sign for a club until July claims a new report.

United are set for a busy transfer window this summer with Erik Ten Hag set to overhaul his newly inherited squad.

The Dutchman will be looking to strengthen in a number of key areas this summer in what will be a testing window for the new boss.

One player that United have heavily been linked with is none other than Nunez.

United are set to battle it out with Real Madrid and Liverpool for the signature of the impressive Uruguayan striker this summer.

Some reports had suggested that a deal for Nunez could be close to closure following Saturdays UEFA Champions League final.

However this now looks set to change with a new report suggesting that Nunez may not sign with a club until July.

According to Jacque Talbot, “Darwin Nunez does want #UCL next season but the pull of #MUFC could prove too great. There is still some way to go and any move won’t happen until July.”

