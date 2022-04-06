Report: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez Price Tag Revealed

Manchester United are said to be monitoring striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica ahead of the summer transfer window as his possible price tag is revealed according to a report.

United are looking to sign a new striker this summer with a number of possible targets already lined up.

With United expecting Edinson Cavani to depart, the ‘Red Devils’ have set up a list of striker targets ahead of the upcoming window that includes the likes of Harry Kane and Nunez.

The Benfica striker has been very impressive for the Portuguese outlet this season and most recently scored against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

According to The Daily Telegraph via The Faithful MUFC, “It is stated that now a big shark like Manchester United is looking to lure the 22-year-old striker in the summer transfer window and Benfica will demand a fee of £60million from the sale of their record signing.”

United are set to appoint Erik Ten Hag as their new manager this summer and for such a price tag, Nunez could be one piece of the rebuilding puzzle.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |