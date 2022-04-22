Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Target Declan Rice Will Not Sign New West Ham Contract

Manchester United midfield target, Declan Rice will not be signing a new contract at West Ham according to transfer insider and reporter, Fabrizio Romano.

United are looking at a number of midfield targets this summer ahead of the rebuild task that Erik Ten Hag will have at the club.

United have shortlisted Rice as a target ahead of the summer window and see him as a priority signing and a top target this summer. 

Rice has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League as well as becoming a valued member of the England squad. 

declan rice

According to Fabrizio Romano, “Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. 

There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer.”

“West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal.”

United will continue to assess their targets ahead of the summer window and will wait for a final say from Ten Hag before agreeing to deals. 

