Manchester United Target Dutch Right Back

Manchester United wanted to sign a new right back in the summer window. Barcelona’s Sergino Dest was an option before the American joined AC Milan on loan for the season.

However, Erik Ten Hag has not given up his pursuit of a right sided defender. The January window is set to be quiet for United but the Dutchman would like to strengthen the squad.

Ten Hag has overseen the resurgence of Diogo Dalot at right back the Portuguese international has been sensational. Dalot has well established himself as the first choice.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However this has not stopped Ten Hag wanting to add another strong option in the position. The Dutchman was open to allowing Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving in the summer but couldn’t facilitate a deal.

A new player is now apparently on United’s list of targets. According to a new report from a reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is one of the targets for United.

He reports; “Next to other players he is on the list of Manchester United! United wants to transfer a high quality right-back in winter.”

“At the latest in summer. 21 y/o is a key player for Leverkusen, contract until 2025. Very interesting profile for Ten Hag.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

