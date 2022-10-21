Skip to main content
Manchester United Target Dutch Right Back

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United Target Dutch Right Back

Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new right back in the January window, according to a report.

Manchester United wanted to sign a new right back in the summer window. Barcelona’s Sergino Dest was an option before the American joined AC Milan on loan for the season.

However, Erik Ten Hag has not given up his pursuit of a right sided defender. The January window is set to be quiet for United but the Dutchman would like to strengthen the squad.

Ten Hag has overseen the resurgence of Diogo Dalot at right back the Portuguese international has been sensational. Dalot has well established himself as the first choice.

Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League

However this has not stopped Ten Hag wanting to add another strong option in the position. The Dutchman was open to allowing Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving in the summer but couldn’t facilitate a deal.

A new player is now apparently on United’s list of targets. According to a new report from a reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is one of the targets for United.

He reports; “Next to other players he is on the list of Manchester United! United wants to transfer a high quality right-back in winter.”

“At the latest in summer. 21 y/o is a key player for Leverkusen, contract until 2025. Very interesting profile for Ten Hag.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen
Transfers

Manchester United Target Dutch Right Back

By Alex Wallace
Edwin Van Der Sar
News

Manchester United Approach Edwin Van Der Sar Over Director Of Football Role

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Bruno Fernandes Is Better Without Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Graham Potter
Quotes

Graham Potter On Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Lineup Vs Chelsea - Christian Eriksen To Return

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Statement Following Manchester United Dismissal

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham
News

Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Is Removed From First Team Squad

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Play For Manchester United vs Tottenham

By Alex Wallace