Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Target Erling Haaland's Transfer To Manchester City Will Be Announced Today

Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City is practically done. The Blues from Manchester will pay a release clause amount far less than what was initially quoted by Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian striker will follow in his father's footsteps as he becomes one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. 

Football agent late Mino Raiola's closest partner Rafaela Pimenta was heavily involved in putting the verbally agreed contract on ink. Ferocius neighbors of Manchester United are expected to announce the signing in the coming hours.

imago1011897352h

According to Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of The Times, Erling Haaland's transfer will be announced by the Sky Blues in the next 24 hours. The striker's release clause cost Manchester City just over £51million which will go beyond £85.6million after intermediary commissions are added into the equation.

The deal signed by the Norwegia player will help the striker earn roughly in the range of £400,000 a week which is close to what Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne earns.

Pep Guardiola was feeling humbled and excited at the same time when he was asked about the details behind the deal: "Everybody knows the situation, I shouldn't talk because I don't like to talk about the future or next season. Dortmund and City told me I'm not allowed to say anything until it's completely done. We'll have time to talk."

Erling Haaland was a top target for Manchester United under their former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mutual interests between the player and the Red Devils plummeted after falling back in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification and the club's failure in the league.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1011897352h
Transfers

Manchester United Target Erling Haaland's Transfer To Manchester City Will Be Announced Today

By Alan Bince22 seconds ago
Glazers Out
News

Report: How Much Money The Glazers Want In Order To Sell Manchester United Following Protests From Fans

By Saul Escudero24 minutes ago
Haaland
News

Report: Manchester United Was Dismissed By Norwegian Forward Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Here Is Why

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
Quotes

Manchester United Academy Director Nick Cox Privileged to Have Jimmy Murphy as Role Model

By Alan Bince18 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Leads The Negotiations To Sign Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
imago1011547730h
Transfers

Karim Adeyemi's Agent Confirms Manchester United's Interest Despite Borussia Dortmund Transfer

By Alan Bince18 hours ago
cavani
Transfers

Edinson Cavani Opens Up On Boca Juniors Interest

By Alan Bince19 hours ago
imago1011738339h
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring RB Leipzig Defender Nordi Mukiele

By Alan Bince20 hours ago