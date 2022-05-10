Manchester United Target Erling Haaland's Transfer To Manchester City Will Be Announced Today

Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City is practically done. The Blues from Manchester will pay a release clause amount far less than what was initially quoted by Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian striker will follow in his father's footsteps as he becomes one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Football agent late Mino Raiola's closest partner Rafaela Pimenta was heavily involved in putting the verbally agreed contract on ink. Ferocius neighbors of Manchester United are expected to announce the signing in the coming hours.

According to Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of The Times, Erling Haaland's transfer will be announced by the Sky Blues in the next 24 hours. The striker's release clause cost Manchester City just over £51million which will go beyond £85.6million after intermediary commissions are added into the equation.

The deal signed by the Norwegia player will help the striker earn roughly in the range of £400,000 a week which is close to what Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne earns.

Pep Guardiola was feeling humbled and excited at the same time when he was asked about the details behind the deal: "Everybody knows the situation, I shouldn't talk because I don't like to talk about the future or next season. Dortmund and City told me I'm not allowed to say anything until it's completely done. We'll have time to talk."

Erling Haaland was a top target for Manchester United under their former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mutual interests between the player and the Red Devils plummeted after falling back in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification and the club's failure in the league.

