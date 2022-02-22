Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Lining Up a Bid for Former Chelsea Youngster Tipped as the Next Gareth Bale

Manchester United could be set to strengthen their options at right back this summer with the 'Red Devils' eyeing up a move for a former Chelsea youngster.

United already have the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position but reports suggest United will opt for more depth in that position.

According to a report by The Express, United are possibly looking to take advantage of a Chelsea transfer policy and sign current Southampton right back, Toni Livramento.

Livramento

Southampton signed the defender for a fee of just £5million in the previous summer transfer window.

United would quite clearly have to pay a much more increased fee to sign the 19 year old as he has impressed majorly this season so far.

Chelsea have an option to bring Livramento back to Stamford Bridge but the clause doesn't come into effect until 2023 with the buy back fee standing at around £38million. 

United could have a free run to the signature of the 19 year old if they were to approach him this summer, taking advantage of Chelsea's current clause.

