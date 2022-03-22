Skip to main content
Manchester United Midfield Target Frank Kessie Confirms Barcelona Move

Manchester United have missed out on yet another midfield target as AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie looks set to move to Barcelona this summer.

The Ivorian midfielder has been a long-term target for United with the Red Devils looking to make a move for the midfielder once his contract expires in June.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old has all but sealed a move to the Catalan giants this summer, effectively ending United's hopes.

Kessie featured in both legs of last season's Europa League clash between United and AC Milan, even scoring a magnificent goal from long range which was chalked off following a VAR check.

Despite a pair of imposing performances, the Ivorian was unable to prevent United from progressing after his midfield counterpart Paul Pogba's goal at the San Siro made the difference.

With an Old Trafford switch now off the cards, United will have to divert their attention to other targets such as Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, with the management growing tired of Fred and Scott McTominay's deficiencies.

