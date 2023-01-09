Manchester United Target Joao Felix Set For Chelsea Transfer

Manchester United were hot in the pursuit of Joao Felix in the January transfer market. The Red Devils alongside Arsenal were the two teams pursuing a deal for the forward, however Chelsea have won the race.

Chelsea have now agreed on verbal terms to sign Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid this month. The fee will reportedly be around €11m which is something United were not willing to agree to.

The Blues jumped into the race to sign the player on Monday and have tied up an agreement within the same day. Felix will be set for the Premier League as the player desires.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Felix has been looking for an exit from Atletico since before the window opened. The Portuguese international had fallen out with his manager at the Spanish club.

The initial report comes from David Ornstein, he says; “Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

“Fee ~€11m (below initial Atleti ask). Man Utd + Arsenal keen so 23yo had choice & Chelsea project appealed.”

This was then followed up by Fabrizio Romano who said; “Chelsea are now in advanced talks to sign João Félix from Atlético Madrid on loan until June. Deal at final stages — no buy option clause discussed.”

“Fee will be more than €10m with salary covered and taxes. Talks accelerated after injuries and last game.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon