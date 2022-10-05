Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner.

United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.

Reports had started to emerge of a number of targets United were looking at. One player being stuck in a confusing situation at Atletico Madrid.

United were said to be keeping tabs on Atletico and Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman’s situation at Atletico was a confusing one at the time.

Griezmann had returned to Atletico from Barcelona, however due to a number of financial factors he was playing limited minutes.

Barcelona and Atletico had an agreement in place. Said agreement meant Barcelona would receive a mandatory fee if Atletico played Griezmann for so many minutes.

The Frenchman originally moved from Atletico to Barcelona for around €120million. However the Frenchman has now officially rejoined Atletico, says a report.

Relevo are reporting that Griezmann has now officially rejoined Atletico on a permanent basis. They report;

“Antoine Griezmann joins Atletico Madrid for €20M. Full agreement completed with FC Barcelona. It's done!”

A loss of around €100million for Barcelona. A deal that never played up to expectations.

United will also now have to once again remove Griezmann from their list of targets. It wasn’t the first time the Red Devils had been linked with the player.

