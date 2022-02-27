Report: Manchester United Target Jude Bellingham as a Potential Paul Pogba Replacement

Manchester United are looking at Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba this summer, according to a report.

United are working to find a midfield replacement for Pogba as uncertainty continues to surround the World Cup winners future.

Bellingham has become one of the leading young talent's in Europe since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City.

According to a report from Jeunnes Footeux, United will be looking at Bellingham due to the uncertainty of being able to secure the signing of Declan Rice.

United tried to sign Bellingham in 2020 when it's reported that Sir Alex Ferguson himself gave him a tour of the club facilities before the youngster decided on Dortmund.

The 18 year old is a target for many European giants such as Real Madrid and United's Premier League rivals, Liverpool.

Dortmund have set a £100million price tag on Bellingham as the youngster has a contract with the club until 2025 meaning the German club are in no need to sell Bellingham.

