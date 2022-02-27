Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Target Jude Bellingham as a Potential Paul Pogba Replacement

Manchester United are looking at Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba this summer, according to a report.

United are working to find a midfield replacement for Pogba as uncertainty continues to surround the World Cup winners future.

imago1010216481h

Bellingham has become one of the leading young talent's in Europe since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City.

According to a report from Jeunnes Footeux, United will be looking at Bellingham due to the uncertainty of being able to secure the signing of Declan Rice.

United tried to sign Bellingham in 2020 when it's reported that Sir Alex Ferguson himself gave him a tour of the club facilities before the youngster decided on Dortmund.

The 18 year old is a target for many European giants such as Real Madrid and United's Premier League rivals, Liverpool.

Dortmund have set a £100million price tag on Bellingham as the youngster has a contract with the club until 2025 meaning the German club are in no need to sell Bellingham.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

imago1010122434h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Jude Bellingham as a Potential Paul Pogba Replacement

By Alex Wallace
1 minute ago
imago1010211733h
News

Watch: Kepa Misses His Penalty for Chelsea Which Sees Liverpool Win the Carabao Cup

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Transfers

Ralf Rangnick Tells Fans They Are 'Dreaming' When Asked About Three Manchester United Targets

By Rhys James
6 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Brighton
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Could Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Alex Wallace
7 hours ago
imago1009910431h
News

Manchester United Hold Preliminary Talks With Mauricio Pochettino

By Alex Wallace
8 hours ago
Marcelo Bielsa
News

Official: Leeds United And Marcelo Bielsa Part Company, Announcement On New Manager Expected Monday

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
Joao Palhinha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Targeting European Duo Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Rhys James
11 hours ago
imago1007825974h
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Target Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

By Alex Wallace
23 hours ago