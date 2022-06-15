Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Target Jurrien Timber Has A High Chance Of Staying At Ajax This Summer

Manchester United could be set to miss out on yet another transfer target this summer as a new report from The Netherlands has suggested that target Jurrien Timber has a high chance of staying at Ajax this summer.

United have already missed out on one target this summer, that being now Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez who United were heavily linked to.

The Red Devils are in the market to strengthen their defence which was seen as a priority position to strengthen in and had sounded out Timber as suitable signing.

However, Timber may now be set to stay at Ajax this summer as he searches for regular game time under a new contract at the Dutch club.

According to a new report from Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf;

"The chances of Timber staying in Amsterdam are now pretty big."

The report was then continued from Mike Verweij by The European Lad who said;

"The chances for Timber to remain at Ajax is becoming increasingly likely with the player going on holiday and will think about his future."

Erik Ten Hag could now have faced a major blow as he pursues the overhaul of his new United squad having possibly lost out on both a striker and priority defensive target.

