Report: Manchester United Target Kalvin Phillips Could be Available for £30million This Summer
Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips could be available for around £30million this summer if Leeds United are relegated from the Premier League according to a report.
Phillips has been named as one of United's many midfield targets this summer but it is unknown whether United can strike a deal with the player.
Phillips was brought through at Leeds and has since gone on to be club captain.
United have been looking at Phillips whilst the price tag of around £60million would be needed to complete a sale.
According to Mail Sport, "Some Leeds United’s players, including Raphinha, Bamford & Phillips [Linked with Manchester United] will be available for fees around £30 million if they are relegated."
United will likely keep their eye on the league situation with Leeds as they reportedly continue to look at Phillips with the club being admirers of the midfielder.
Time will tell on whether United make a move for Phillips this summer.
