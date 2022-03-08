Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Target Move For Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United are targeting a move for Antonio Rudiger this summer, according to reports.

Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer this summer with a number of clubs looking at the German defender. 

The current Chelsea man has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe including the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and United.

Rudiger

Ralf Rangnick is said to be a major admirer of Rudiger and would like to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, United are interested in a deal for the player but the managerial situation is currently hindering that opportunity.

Rudiger has established himself as a top Premier League centre back in the last few seasons in particular.

The German is a great technical defender and has become a threat in both boxes with goal-scoring being a new element of importance in his game.

