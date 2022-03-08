Report: Manchester United Target Move For Antonio Rudiger
Manchester United are targeting a move for Antonio Rudiger this summer, according to reports.
Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer this summer with a number of clubs looking at the German defender.
The current Chelsea man has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe including the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and United.
Ralf Rangnick is said to be a major admirer of Rudiger and would like to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.
According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, United are interested in a deal for the player but the managerial situation is currently hindering that opportunity.
Rudiger has established himself as a top Premier League centre back in the last few seasons in particular.
The German is a great technical defender and has become a threat in both boxes with goal-scoring being a new element of importance in his game.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Jadon Sancho Goals
- Ralf Rangnick Reacts to Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United: 'We Have a Long Way to go'
- Report: Manchester United Interested In La Liga Defender - A Pochettino 'Wish', Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Also Interested
- Manchester United Turn Full Attention to Erik Ten Hag as PSG Say Mauricio Pochettino Is Not Leaving
- Report: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich All Target £30million Ligue 1 Star
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |