Manchester United Target Ronald Araújo Set to Hold Crunch Talks With Barcelona

FC Barcelona's highly-rated defender Ronald Araújo impressed the Blaugrana faithful in last week's El Clasico as a right-back, ferociously pocketing Real Madrid's superstar Vinícius Júnior and scoring a goal in Barca's 4-0 win against their rivals.

Despite multiple Premier League giants circling around the Uruguayan defender, the Catalan-based outfit believes that it's difficult to attain a defender of such versatility in the near future.

Talks with the Uruguayan defender's representatives will be restarted in the coming weeks in hopes of achieving a breakthrough. The Culers feel slightly optimistic and are currently offering around  €5million.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to Spanish football reporters Moises Llorens and Samuel Marsden from ESPN, both Manchester United and Liverpool remain vigilant. Movements are expected from both sides if a deal between the player and Barcelona stays at an impasse.

It is indicated that the offer tabled by the Premier League outfits is higher than what the Spanish club has offered. With one year remaining in the 23-year-old's contract, Barcelona will have to outbid the proposals placed by foreign clubs to stamp authority over the player for another few years.

The former Boston River defender was included in Uruguay's national team for the 2021 Copa America which took place in Brazil. He has featured in various important games for the national team during the international break with over 7 appearances in total. 

Both the player and the La Liga giants should take a step back and compromise to shake hands on a new proposal to pave the way towards the next step, otherwise, Barcelona will start listening to offers from other clubs to cash in to gain some profit.

IMAGO / Just Pictures
