Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Target Ronald Araujo Will Sign New Barcelona Contract

Ronald Araujo who is known to be a target for Manchester United this summer will sign a new contract at Barcelona says Fabrizio Romano.

Araujo had been sounded out as a top target in defence for United this summer with many reports linking the defender to the ‘Red Devils’.

The centre back has been in talks with Barcelona over a new deal which at times had looked unlikely to be renewed. 

Araujo had expressed a desire to stay at Barca but had also shown interested in a move to the Premier League.

araujo

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Araujo will sign a new deal at Barcelona instead of departing this summer.

Romano reported “Ronald Araújo will sign his new contract with Barcelona very soon as today talks were more than positive. 

In the final meeting only lenght of the contract will be discussed - it’s likely gonna be until June 2026.

No doubt, Araújo’s gonna stay as he always wanted.”

United will now have to look elsewhere to reinforce their defence this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ronald araujo
Transfers

Manchester United Target Ronald Araujo Will Sign New Barcelona Contract

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
Dylan Levitt
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster on Loan Reveals Praise From International Manager

By Rhys James4 minutes ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
Transfers

PSG Make Offer to Sign Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Iheanacho Goal
News

Manchester United Youngster Set for First Team Chance Despite Premier League Interest

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Manchester United are at an 'Advanced' Stage in Their Search for a New Manager

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Club Looking to Give Up On Their Chase of Manchester United Man Despite Being Close to Move

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, 28. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig am 02.04.2022 im Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Leipzigs Konrad Laimer läuft mit dem Ball am Fuß
News

Bundesliga Star That Rangnick Knows Well Attracting Interest from Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Manchester United's Interest in 11-Goal Striker Could Intensify Soon As Arsenal Prowl

By Kaustubh Pandey8 hours ago