Report: Manchester United Target Wilfred Ndidi Set for Contract Talks With Leicester City

Manchester United summer target, Wilfred Ndidi is set for talks over a new contract with his current side, Leicester City, according to reports.

United will have their sights set on signing a new midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window with Ndidi understood to be one of the options.

United aren't the only Premier League side interested in Ndidi with Aston Villa also having an interest in the 25 year old.

Ndidi

The Nigerian international has become a key part to the current Leicester side, playing primarily in defensive midfield - one of the key positions United look to strengthen in.

According to the report by Football Insider via The Hard Tackle, Leicester are ready to "make a move in an attempt to ensure the future of Ndidi."

Football Insider continue to go on and say "this move comes amid doubts surrounding the long-term future of Ndidi's midfield partner Youri Tielemans".

Both Tielemans and Ndidi will be on United's radar this summer when the 'Red Devils' will look to strengthen their options in midfield.

