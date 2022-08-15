Report: Manchester United Targeting Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha
Manchester United are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid Brazilian attacker, Matheus Cunha as a possible addition for their attacking line in the summer transfer window, claims a new report from sources in Spain.
United have had a number of setbacks this summer in terms of transfer targets, including their top targets for strengthening in attack.
The likes of Ajax winger Antony, Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and more have been names that have been linked to United, with moves not materialising.
However, United are said to have a shortlist of players for their attacking reinforcements, including Atletico Madrid attacker, Cunha.
Cunha is a 23 year old centre forward who has been tipped to be a success in the future but has had a mixed time since arriving at Atletico.
According to a new report from French journalist Julien Laurens, says;
“Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, according to my sources in Spain. He is on their shortlist for the forward they are looking for this summer. He is 23, still has four years left in his contract with Atletico Madrid but would be keen to join United.” He reports for ESPN FC
Cunha scored six goals and registered four assists in 29 La Liga games for Atletico last season.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon