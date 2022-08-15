Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Targeting Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid Brazilian attacker, Matheus Cunha as a possible addition for their attacking line in the summer transfer window, claims a new report from sources in Spain.

United have had a number of setbacks this summer in terms of transfer targets, including their top targets for strengthening in attack. 

The likes of Ajax winger Antony, Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and more have been names that have been linked to United, with moves not materialising. 

However, United are said to have a shortlist of players for their attacking reinforcements, including Atletico Madrid attacker, Cunha. 

Cunha

Cunha is a 23 year old centre forward who has been tipped to be a success in the future but has had a mixed time since arriving at Atletico. 

According to a new report from French journalist Julien Laurens, says;

“Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, according to my sources in Spain. He is on their shortlist for the forward they are looking for this summer. He is 23, still has four years left in his contract with Atletico Madrid but would be keen to join United.” He reports for ESPN FC

Cunha scored six goals and registered four assists in 29 La Liga games for Atletico last season.

