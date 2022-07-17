Report: Manchester United Targeting Augsburg Defender Felix Uduokhai

Manchester United have just announced the signing of Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez and now reports in Italy are suggesting that United may move for Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai, next.

United are continuing to work during the summer transfer window following a slow start to the window compared to their rivals which some people has suggested pushes them even further behind.

The Red Devils have added Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez to their ranks so far this summer and their business is said to be far from over.

United are still said to be working on a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong, however the deal has been in progress for weeks and is not close to a conclusion.

The Red Devils are said to be also looking to continue strengthening their back line and are said to be in the market for a right back.

United could also look to continue strengthening their central defensive options and are reportedly now turning their attention to Augsburg defender, Felix Uduokhai.

According to a report from Italian outlet, TuttoMercato “the name evaluated in these hours by the Red Devils is in fact that of Felix Uduokhai of Augsburg.”

The 24 year old, left footed defender made 13 appearances for the German side last season and could be available for around £10-£15million.

