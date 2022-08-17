Skip to main content

Manchester United Targeting Borussia Dortmund Defender

Erik ten Hag is keen to upgrade his options at right-back - Thomas Meunier has emerged as a candidate.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have shown that they are lacking the qualities expected of a modern Premier League fullback.

Wan-Bissaka has long been seen as incompetent at attacking whilst Dalot does not perform to a consistently high level.

Ethan Laird, who is held in high regard amongst the Manchester United academy, will spend the season on loan at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Ten Hag has sanctioned the departure of Wan-Bissaka this summer. The right-back was signed in 2019 for £50 million.

The club are hoping to at least loan out the 24-year-old, with a return to Crystal Palace proposed. Palace are also considering a £10 million offer to permanently re-sign their academy graduate.

With United starting the new season in horrific form, ten Hag and the hierarchy are set to scramble to complete more signings before the window closes.

United are allegedly pondering a move for Thomas Meunier in a bid to strengthen the right-back position.

Jason Burt of The Telegraph has indicated that United would have to pay in the region of £12.5 million for Meunier.

The Belgium international defender stands at 6"3 and has made sixty-two appearances for Borussia Dortmund. He previously played for Paris Saint-Germain where he won three Ligue 1 titles.

Meunier averaged 7.5 progressive carries per ninety minutes last season for Dortmund and also contributed an average of 2.27 aerial wins every match.

Although now 30-years-old, Meunier could enforce experience, physicality and adequate quality in attacking and defending upon this mentally fragile Manchester United first eleven.

United have been linked with fellow Bundesliga player Yann Sommer today as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Report: Manchester United Targeting Borussia Dortmund Defender

