Report: Manchester United Targeting Roma Striker Tammy Abraham

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham according to reports.

The former Chelsea striker moved to Italy last summer and has impressed massively, scoring over 20 goals this season so far.

Chelsea have a buy back clause for the Englishman priced at around €80million but can only be activated from 2023.

With Chelsea being out of the race to sign Abraham this summer it could leave the door open for United.

According to Il Messaggero via Football Italia, United are setting their sights on a move for the 24 year old.

The Englishman is not likely to move this summer as Roma would need a sensational offer to let the striker leave the club.

United are in the market for a striker but may be reluctant to chase the signature of Abraham due to the price tag that the Italian side may ask for.

