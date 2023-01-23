Skip to main content
Manchester United Tell Right Back To 'Wait' Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United have told one of their right back targets to wait before signing for Chelsea.

Manchester United are still looking for a new right back ahead of the summer window especially, despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka's resurgence. United are still admirers of one young right back in particular.

However, United are not the only team tracking the progress of the player and other clubs have more money to spend in this upcoming window. One of the other clubs hot on the heels of the player is Chelsea.

Chelsea have been massive spenders in the January transfer window and are not prepared to stop just yet. Both United and Chelsea are tracking Lyon right back Malo Gusto. 

Malo Gusto

In what comes as a blow to United, Chelsea are already in talks and progressing in a deal to sign the player. The 19 year old is impressing in France and Chelsea are wasting no time in trying to sign the talent.

However, United are still interested in the player but have to wait until the summer to be able to sign him. A new report has suggested that the Red Devils have spoken to Gusto amid the Chelsea links.

According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins, "Manchester United have told Gusto to wait and not rush any decisions - he has an agreement with Chelsea."

"Manchester United have made contact with Malo Gusto and have attempted to encourage him not to be hasty in his decision making as Chelsea push."

Malo Gusto
Transfers

By Alex Wallace
