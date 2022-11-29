Skip to main content
Manchester United To 'Accelerate Talks' For Jeremie Frimpong After FIFA World Cup

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United To 'Accelerate Talks' For Jeremie Frimpong After FIFA World Cup

Manchester United are preparing to accelerate talks in their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong after the World Cup.

Erik ten Hag is still looking for a new right back as he and Manchester United look to find an exit solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The boss wants to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Old Trafford to challenge Diogo Dalot.

United were linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen right back late on in the summer transfer window. They would have likely signed the player if Wan-Bissaka had left.

There doesn’t seem to be a future at all for the English right back under Ten Hag. The former Crystal Palace man is yet to get many minutes and does not look to be challenging Dalot for the spot in the slightest.

Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen

Frimpong is known to be seen as an ideal candidate to join United and would provide the Red Devils with another fantastic option in the position. The Dutch defender is known to be more than open to a move to the Premier League.

In a new report today from Sky Sports in Germany via Sport Witness, it states that things are getting ‘hotter’ between United and Frimpong. They said;

“‘It’s getting hotter’ between Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong! ‘Talks should accelerate’ after the World Cup, the move is ‘becoming more and more likely’. Frimpong is open to joining United.”

“Talks over Jeremie Frimpong to Manchester United will take place after the World Cup. Frimpong is aware of United’s interest now.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen
Transfers

Manchester United To 'Accelerate Talks' For Jeremie Frimpong After FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Moises Caicedo Ecuador FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Manchester United To Enter The Race To Sign Moises Caicedo

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal For Portugal v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
fa cup
News

FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full, Manchester United Learn Their Fate

By Alex Wallace
March 24, 2022, Porto, Portugal: Portugal s midfielder Otavio in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qualifier knockout round play-off football match between Portugal and Turkey at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, on March 24, 2022.
Match Day

Where To Watch Portugal v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace