Manchester United To 'Accelerate Talks' For Jeremie Frimpong After FIFA World Cup

Erik ten Hag is still looking for a new right back as he and Manchester United look to find an exit solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The boss wants to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Old Trafford to challenge Diogo Dalot.

United were linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen right back late on in the summer transfer window. They would have likely signed the player if Wan-Bissaka had left.

There doesn’t seem to be a future at all for the English right back under Ten Hag. The former Crystal Palace man is yet to get many minutes and does not look to be challenging Dalot for the spot in the slightest.

Frimpong is known to be seen as an ideal candidate to join United and would provide the Red Devils with another fantastic option in the position. The Dutch defender is known to be more than open to a move to the Premier League.

In a new report today from Sky Sports in Germany via Sport Witness, it states that things are getting ‘hotter’ between United and Frimpong. They said;

“‘It’s getting hotter’ between Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong! ‘Talks should accelerate’ after the World Cup, the move is ‘becoming more and more likely’. Frimpong is open to joining United.”

“Talks over Jeremie Frimpong to Manchester United will take place after the World Cup. Frimpong is aware of United’s interest now.”

