Manchester United To Allow Centre Back To Leave In 2023

Manchester United could be set to allow one of their central defenders to leave the club in the summer transfer window. Erik Ten Hag has been very prominent in his choice of centre backs since joining United last summer.

Lisandro Martinez and Rafael Varane are Erik ten Hag’s favourite centre back choices and even without Martin is available, ten Hag has played Luke Shaw in central defence. This will be an eye-opener to the other centre backs at the club.

Harry Maguire played well at the World Cup for England however has been ill since the restart of the season and has not yet featured prominently in a game for United. Legend Rio Ferdinand stated that the centre back should look for an exit from Old Trafford.

IMAGO / PA Images

Victor Lindelof being the other senior centre back at the club has featured but once again not as prominently as other players. It seems as though both of the defenders may not have a long future under Ten Hag.

According to a new report from well renowned Manchester United source, the UnitedMuppetiers, United could off load one of the two senior centre backs just mentioned.

They stated; “Maguire and Lindelof both expected to be “available” come summer. Obviously budget depending and other signing priorities, it’s unlikely to replace both so more likely just one leaves, but could be either one.”

