Report: Manchester United To Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave As An Offer From Chelsea Is Expected

Manchester United have reportedly stated that they will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford this summer following his reported desire to leave and expect an offer from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the near future, claims a report. 

United had insisted that their standpoint was not going to change and that Ronaldo was not for sale this summer however there is now belief that the stance has changed. 

The Red Devils could be set to allow Ronaldo to leave the club this summer in what would be a huge loss for United on the pitch as well as off it.

ronaldo arriving

Ronaldo is a main asset for United both on and off the pitch, he was the clubs player of the year for performances on the pitch and is the clubs biggest selling point off it. 

The strikers global brand is a key part of United’s off the pitch output which is why the departure of the player would be a huge loss to the club ahead of the new season.

According to a new report from Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders of 90min football;

“Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer and are expecting an offer from Chelsea in the near future.”

